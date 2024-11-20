What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Pilibhit? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Pilibhit is Rs. 10.02 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Pilibhit? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Pilibhit amount to Rs. 78,200, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Pilibhit? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Pilibhit is Rs. 17,398.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Pilibhit? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Pilibhit are Rs. 45,412, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.