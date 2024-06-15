HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L (O) AGS

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
10.70 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage22.89 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Fronx specs and features

Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L (O) AGS Latest Updates

Fronx is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L (O) AGS (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.70 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Engine Type: 1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
  • Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 308 litres
    • Mileage of Delta Plus 1.2L (O) AGS is 22.89 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L (O) AGS Price

    Delta Plus 1.2L (O) AGS
    ₹10.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,43,000
    RTO
    78,010
    Insurance
    48,728
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,70,238
    EMI@23,004/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L (O) AGS Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Driving Range
    847 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    22.89 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    308 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Length
    3995 mm
    Ground Clearance
    190 mm
    Wheelbase
    2520 mm
    Height
    1550 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    No
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L (O) AGS EMI
    EMI20,703 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    9,63,214
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    9,63,214
    Interest Amount
    2,78,980
    Payable Amount
    12,42,194

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx other Variants

    Delta Plus 1.2L (O) MT
    ₹10.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,93,000
    RTO
    74,510
    Insurance
    46,888
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,14,898
    EMI@21,814/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

