|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|22.89 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Fronx is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L (O) AGS (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.70 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Delta Plus 1.2L (O) AGS is 37 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like:
