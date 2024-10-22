Magnite is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 32 variants. The price of Magnite Geza Edition CVT in Delhi is Rs. 11.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofMagnite is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 32 variants. The price of Magnite Geza Edition CVT in Delhi is Rs. 11.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Geza Edition CVT is 40 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like:
Max Torque: 152 Nm @ 2200 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres
BootSpace: 336 litres
Mileage of Geza Edition CVT is 17.4 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less