What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Kanhangad? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Kanhangad is Rs. 10.45 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Kanhangad? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Kanhangad amount to Rs. 1.22 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Kanhangad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Kanhangad is Rs. 18,160.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Kanhangad? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Kanhangad are Rs. 45,412, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.