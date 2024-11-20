What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Puttur? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Puttur is Rs. 10.47 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Puttur? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Puttur amount to Rs. 1.39 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Puttur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Puttur is Rs. 18,230.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Puttur? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Puttur are Rs. 29,662, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.