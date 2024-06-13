HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMahindraXUV 400 EVOn Road Price in Gulbarga

Mahindra XUV 400 EV On Road Price in Gulbarga

3 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Front Left Side
1/17
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Side View Left
2/17
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Rear Left View
3/17
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Front View
4/17
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Rear View
5/17
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Grille
View all Images
6/17
3 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
16.32 - 20.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Gulbarga
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

XUV 400 EV Price in Gulbarga

Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price in Gulbarga starts from Rs. 16.32 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV 400 EV top variant goes up to Rs. 17.61 Lakhs in Gulbarga. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC Pro 34.5 kWh₹ 16.32 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 34.5 kWh₹ 16.86 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 34.5 kWh Fast Charger₹ 17.38 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 kWh₹ 17.61 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Variant Wise Price List in Gulbarga

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
EC Pro 34.5 kWh
₹16.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
13,000
Insurance
69,343
Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Gulbarga)
16,31,843
EMI@35,075/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
EC 34.5 kWh
₹16.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
View breakup
EC 34.5 kWh Fast Charger
₹17.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
View breakup
EL Pro 34.5 kWh
₹17.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Alternatives

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nexon EV Price in Gulbarga
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv EV Concept

Tata Curvv EV Concept

15 - 20 Lakhs
Check Curvv EV Concept details
View upcoming Cars

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Mahindra News

Mahindra Thar diesel variants sold 5,207 units in May 2024, while the petrol models recorded 543 units.
Mahindra Thar diesel variants outsell petrol models by 10 times in May
13 Jun 2024
Mahindra Group MD & CEO Anish Shah said the company will focus on delivering scale over the next decade.
Mahindra to focus on delivering scale over next decade, says MD & CEO Anish Shah
13 Jun 2024
Mahindra Thar, Tata Curvv and MG Gloster facelift are three of the most awaited SUVs slated to launch in India in 2024.
Mahindra Thar 5-door to Tata Curvv: Three interesting SUVs coming to India
11 Jun 2024
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO: Pros and Cons
10 Jun 2024
The Mahindra Thar has continuously evolved over the years, staying true to its rugged off-road roots while adapting to changing needs and preferences.
Mahindra Thar's transformational journey: From utility to modern appeal
9 Jun 2024
View all
  News

Mahindra Videos

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2024

Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer

9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

3.3 - 3.8 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

3.35 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu V-Cross

25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

9.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MINI Cooper S 2024

MINI Cooper S 2024

47 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details