What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Shillong? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Shillong is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Shillong? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Shillong amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Shillong? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Shillong is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Shillong? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Shillong are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.