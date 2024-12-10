What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Guwahati? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Guwahati is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Guwahati? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Guwahati amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Guwahati? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Guwahati is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Guwahati? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Guwahati are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.