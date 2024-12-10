What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Jhunjhunu? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Jhunjhunu is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jhunjhunu? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Jhunjhunu amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jhunjhunu? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jhunjhunu is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jhunjhunu? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Jhunjhunu are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.