What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Bhiwani? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Bhiwani is Rs. 25.12 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Bhiwani? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Bhiwani amount to Rs. 2.31 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Bhiwani? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Bhiwani is Rs. 50,938.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Bhiwani? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Bhiwani are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.