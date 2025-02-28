HT Auto
Kia Syros On Road Price in Nellore

4.5 out of 5
Kia Syros Left Side View
Kia Syros Front Right Side
Kia Syros Front Right Side 1
Kia Syros Front View
Kia Syros Rear Right Side
Kia Syros Right Side View
4.5 out of 5
9 - 17.8 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Nellore
Syros Price in Nellore

Kia Syros on road price in Nellore starts from Rs. 10.16 Lakhs. The on road price for Kia Syros top variant goes up to Rs. 20.81 Lakhs in Nellore. Kia Syros comes with a choice of 998 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kia Syros HTK 1.0 Turbo 6MT₹ 10.16 Lakhs
Kia Syros HTK (O) 1.0 Turbo 6MT₹ 11.56 Lakhs
Kia Syros HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel 6MT₹ 13.04 Lakhs
Kia Syros HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo 6MT₹ 13.27 Lakhs
Kia Syros HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT₹ 14.79 Lakhs
Kia Syros HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo 7DCT₹ 14.74 Lakhs
Kia Syros HTX 1.0 Turbo 6MT₹ 15.31 Lakhs
Kia Syros HTX 1.5 Diesel 6MT₹ 16.88 Lakhs
Kia Syros HTX 1.0 Turbo 7DCT₹ 16.79 Lakhs
Kia Syros HTX Plus 1.0 Turbo 7DCT₹ 18.41 Lakhs
Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo 7DCT₹ 19.15 Lakhs
Kia Syros HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel 6AT₹ 20.05 Lakhs
Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT₹ 20.81 Lakhs
Kia Syros Variant Wise Price List in Nellore

HTK 1.0 Turbo 6MT

₹10.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,99,900
RTO
75,000
Insurance
40,559
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Nellore)
10,15,959
EMI@21,837/mo
HTK (O) 1.0 Turbo 6MT

₹11.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹13.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo 6MT

₹13.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹14.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo 7DCT

₹14.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
HTX 1.0 Turbo 6MT

₹15.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
HTX 1.5 Diesel 6MT

₹16.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
HTX 1.0 Turbo 7DCT

₹16.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
HTX Plus 1.0 Turbo 7DCT

₹18.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
HTX Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo 7DCT

₹19.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel 6AT

₹20.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT

₹20.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Kia Syros News

The Kia Concept EV2 gets styling and features similar to what Indian markets have seen on the Kia Syros.
Inspired by Syros? Kia unveils Concept EV2. Check this pocket rocket out
28 Feb 2025
Latest news on February 27, 2025: The Kia Concept EV2 gets styling and features similar to what Indian markets have seen on the Kia Syros.
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today February 27, 2025: Inspired by Syros? Kia unveils Concept EV2. Check this pocket rocket out
27 Feb 2025
Kia Syros is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.80 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Planning to buy Kia Syros? Here's why you should choose the HTK Plus variant
27 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 24: India to tweak EV policy, Renault cars get CNG, Kia Syros' new booking milestone, CFMoto to return..
25 Feb 2025
Latest news on February 24, 2025: Kia Syros is available in eight exterior colour options. There is, however, no dual-tone shade. There is no matte finish either. Not yet anyway.
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today February 24, 2025: Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings mark, top-end variants lead demand. Check details
24 Feb 2025
Kia Syros Videos

Kia Syros SUV has been launched in India as a model which is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUV and offer best of both the sub-compact and compact SUVs. Equipped with both petrol and diesel engine options, the Syros also promises to impress with its drive dynamics.
Kia Syros first drive review: Quirky, tallboy, unconventional SUV promises to offer best of Sonet, Seltos
28 Jan 2025
Kia Syros SUV will be positioned between the flagship models Sonet and Seltos. Bookings for the Syros will start in January and the full price list will be announced after that.
Watch: Kia Syros SUV breaks cover, price launch in January
20 Dec 2024
The Kia EV9 GT gets a new driver-selectable Electronically Controlled Suspension that brings multiple modes with individual settings for shock damping, steering and brake feel.
Kia EV9 GT 2025 breaks cover. More powerful than India-spec EV9: First look
23 Nov 2024
Based on the E-GMP platform, Hyundai Ioniq 9 shares the same underpinnings as the Kia EV9. It offers 620 km of range on a single charge thanks to the largest EV battery in a Hyundai car.
Hyundai Ioniq 9 EV, rival to Kia EV9, unveiled with 620-km range: First look
21 Nov 2024
Kia has launched the Carnival MPV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64 lakh (ex--showroom). The three-row MPV has returned to India after a gap of a year since the previous generation model was discontinued due to stricter emission norms.
Kia Carnival 2024 review: Does it command a business-class like price tag?
22 Oct 2024
Kia Syros FAQs

The on-road price of Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Nellore is Rs. 20.81 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Nellore amount to Rs. 2.22 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia Syros in Nellore is Rs. 20,600.
The insurance charges for Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Nellore are Rs. 78,259, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT in Nellore includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 17.80 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 2.22 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 78,259, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 20.81 Lakhs.

