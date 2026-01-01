The Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 7 STR, featuring a 51.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 490 km, is priced at ₹23.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 7 STR delivers a claimed single-charge range of 490 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 7 STR is available in 6 colour options: Gravity Gray, Glacier White Pearl, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Ivory Silver Matte.
The Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 7 STR is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 490 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 255 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 7 STR include the VinFast VF MPV 7 priced ₹24.49 Lakhs and the BYD eMAX 7 priced between ₹26.9 Lakhs - 29.9 Lakhs.
The Carens Clavis EV GTX 51.4 kWh 7 STR has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Heater, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Emergency Call Button, Geo-fence, Phone app, Find My Car, Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App, Live Traffic Updates On App and Alexa Compatibility.