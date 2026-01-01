|Engine
|998 cc
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone, equipped with a Kappa 1.0 Turbo GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹17.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Venue N Line deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Hazel Blue, Titan Grey, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof, Dragon Red With Abyss Black.
The Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Venue N Line's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs or the Hyundai Venue priced between ₹8 Lakhs - 15.69 Lakhs.
The Venue N Line N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.