hamburger icon
Venue N LinePriceMileageColoursImages
Hyundai Venue N Line Front Left Side
1/13
Hyundai Venue N Line Front Left Side
2/13
Hyundai Venue N Line Front Right Side
3/13
Hyundai Venue N Line Front View
4/13
Hyundai Venue N Line Grille
5/13
Hyundai Venue N Line Rear Left Side
View all Images
6/13

Hyundai Venue N Line Specifications

Hyundai Venue N Line is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 10,65,400 in India. It is available in 6 variants, 998 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Hyundai Venue N Line mileage is 18.74-20 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.65 - 15.58 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

Hyundai Venue N Line Specs

Hyundai Venue N Line comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.74-20 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type ...Read More

Hyundai Venue N Line Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Kappa 1.0 Turbo GDi
Driving Range
900 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
20 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
375 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
195 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Height
1665 mm
Width
1800 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
Adaptive With Stop and Go
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front, Rear & Side
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable Sunroof, Voice Controlled

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front & Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No

Hyundai Venue N Line Alternatives

Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.67 - 15.94 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Syros Specs
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

8 - 15.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Venue Specs
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

12 - 21 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Urban Cruiser Taisor Specs
Citroen Basalt X

Citroen Basalt X

7.95 - 13.11 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Basalt X Specs
Citroen Aircross X

Citroen Aircross X

8.29 - 13.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Aircross X Specs

Hyundai Related News

View all
  News

Hyundai Venue N Line Variants & Price List

Hyundai Venue N Line price starts at ₹ 10.65 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.58 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Venue N Line comes in 6 variants. Hyundai Venue N Line's top variant is N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
10.65 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
10.83 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
11.55 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
11.73 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
15.4 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
15.58 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hyundai Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

12 - 21 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details