Hyundai Venue N Line Specifications

Hyundai Venue N Line comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.74-20 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Venue N Line measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. The ground clearance of Venue N Line is 195 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Venue N Line sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Venue N Line price starts at ₹ 10.65 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.58 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Venue N Line comes in 6 variants. Hyundai Venue N Line's top variant is N10 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
₹10.65 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.83 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.55 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.73 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹15.4 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹15.58 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Popular Hyundai Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026