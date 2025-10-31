Hyundai Venue N Line Specifications

Hyundai Venue N Line comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.74-20 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Venue N Line measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. The ground clearance of Venue N Line is 195 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Venue N Line sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less