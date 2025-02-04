What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Jalpaiguri? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Jalpaiguri is Rs. 24.61 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Jalpaiguri? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Jalpaiguri amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Jalpaiguri? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Jalpaiguri is Rs. 38,323.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Jalpaiguri? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Jalpaiguri are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.