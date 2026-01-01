The Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh, featuring a 51.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 510 km, is priced at ₹24.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 510 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh is available in 10 colour options: Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night Metallic, Atlas White Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic, Atlas White With Black Roof, Ocean Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl Metallic, Fiery Red Pearl Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic With Black Roof.
The Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 510 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 4 Hours 50 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 126 kW.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh include the Tata Curvv EV priced between ₹17.49 Lakhs - 22.24 Lakhs and the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs.
The Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.