The Gracy Lithium-ion 72V 32 Ah, is priced at ₹80,714 (ex-showroom).
The Gracy Lithium-ion 72V 32 Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Gracy Lithium-ion 72V 32 Ah is available in 1 colour option: White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Gracy Lithium-ion 72V 32 Ah include the EMotorad Viper priced ₹67 Thousands and the YObykes Yo Drift DX priced between ₹65 Thousands - 70 Thousands.
The Gracy Lithium-ion 72V 32 Ah has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Clock, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.