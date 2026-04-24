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Zelio Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah

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65,979*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah

Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah Prices

The Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah, is priced at ₹65,979 (ex-showroom).

Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah Range

The Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah Colours

The Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah is available in 1 colour option: White.

Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah Battery & Range

Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah include the EMotorad Viper priced ₹67 Thousands and the YObykes Yo Drift DX priced between ₹65 Thousands - 70 Thousands.

Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah Specs & Features

The Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah has Low Battery Indicator, Charging at Home, Pass Switch, Clock, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Zelio Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah Price

Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah

₹ 65,979*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,499
Insurance
3,480
On-Road Price in Delhi
65,979
EMI@1,418/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Zelio Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Wheels Type
Alloy

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Rear Spring Loaded

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
8-10 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Zelio Gracy Lead Acid 72V 32 Ah EMI
EMI1,276 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
59,381
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
59,381
Interest Amount
17,199
Payable Amount
76,580

Zelio Gracy other Variants

Gracy 28 Ah 48V

₹ 56,675*Expected Price

Gracy 28 Ah 60V

₹ 59,755*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
59,755
On-Road Price in Delhi
59,755
EMI@1,284/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gracy Lead Acid 60V 32 Ah

₹ 63,438*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,999
Insurance
3,439
On-Road Price in Delhi
63,438
EMI@1,364/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gracy Lithium-ion 60V 32 Ah

₹ 76,649*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,999
Insurance
3,650
On-Road Price in Delhi
76,649
EMI@1,647/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Gracy Lithium-ion 72V 32 Ah

₹ 80,714*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
76,999
Insurance
3,715
On-Road Price in Delhi
80,714
EMI@1,735/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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