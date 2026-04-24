The Gracy Lead Acid 60V 32 Ah, is priced at ₹63,438 (ex-showroom).
The Gracy Lead Acid 60V 32 Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Gracy Lead Acid 60V 32 Ah is available in 1 colour option: White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Gracy Lead Acid 60V 32 Ah include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.
The Gracy Lead Acid 60V 32 Ah has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Clock, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.