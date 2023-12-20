Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha R3 on road price in Bijapur starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R3 on road price in Bijapur starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R3 dealers and showrooms in Bijapur for best offers.
Yamaha R3 on road price breakup in Bijapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha R3 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-03 which starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs in Bijapur, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Bijapur and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Bijapur.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R3 STD ₹ 4.65 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price