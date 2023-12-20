Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Saharsa starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Saharsa starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Saharsa for best offers.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Saharsa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Saharsa, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Saharsa and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Saharsa.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price