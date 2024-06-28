2024 Yamaha MT-03 & MT-25 launched in Japan with a new colour

The Yamaha MT-03 and MT-25 have been updated for MY2024 in Japan and the motorcycle has received a new colour option in its home market. The 2024 Yamaha MT-03 and MT-25 are now available with the Dark Gray paint scheme in Japan, in addition to the Blue and Matte Dark Gray colour options already available on the bike.

The new Dark Gray colour option, as the name suggests is a darker shade of the Midnight Cyan colour available on the MT-03 in India. There’s no word on Yamaha planning to extend the colour option on the MT-03 and MT-25 in more markets globally. However, we do hope that Yamaha India offers this colour on the model sold in the country.

The Dark Gray paint scheme remains specific to Japan on the MT-03, while India-spec bike is offered in Midnight Cyan and Midnight Black shades

Yamaha MT-03 Specifications

The Yamaha MT-03 and MT-25 are the streetfighter versions based on the R3 and R25 respectively. India gets the larger capacity iterations with the MT-03 and R3. Power comes from the 321 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 41 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The MT-03 gets USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear to take care of the suspension while braking performance comes from the 298 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. The bike comes with dual-channel ABS as standard. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with a 110-section front tyre and a 140-section rear tyre.

The Yamaha MT-03 is a relatively simple motorcycle with a strong-performing engine, incredible handling dynamics and a superlative build quality. It does miss out on the fancier features that some of its rivals provide including Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and more.

Yamaha MT-03 Price

The MT-03, along with the R3, comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which is one of the major reasons for its high price. The Yamaha MT-03 is priced at ₹4.60 lakh, while the Yamaha R3 is priced at ₹4.65 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The MT-03 competes against the KTM 390 Duke and Honda CB300R in the segment.

