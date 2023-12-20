Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Samastipur starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Samastipur starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Samastipur for best offers.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Samastipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Samastipur, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Samastipur and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Samastipur.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price