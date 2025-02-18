HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Aprilia Tuono 457 Vs Ktm 390 Duke Vs Yamaha Mt 03: Which Naked Bike Offers Better Value For Money

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs KTM 390 Duke vs Yamaha MT-03: Which bike should you pick

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Feb 2025, 11:27 AM
Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM 390 Duke vs Yamaha MT-03.
Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM 390 Duke vs Yamaha MT-03.
Aprilia Tuono 457 is the latest entrant in the Indian motorcycle market's sub-500 cc segment. The premium high-performance naked streetfighter that competes with rivals such as the KTM 390 Duke and Yamaha MT-03, has been launched in the country at 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched as a naked version of the Aprilia RS 457, the all-new Tuono 457 is 25,000 more affordable compared to its faired sibling.

The Italian naked streetfighter comes with a completely different approach compared to the Aprilia Tuono 660 as well as the Tuono V4. Available in two different colour options - Piranha Red and Puma Grey, the new Aprilia Tuono 457 promises to intensify the competition in its segment.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Here is a quick look at the Aprilia Tuono 457 and how it fares against rivals such as KTM 390 Duke and Yamaha MT-03.

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs KTM 390 Duke vs Yamaha MT-03: Price

Aprilia Tuono 457 comes priced at 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The KTM 390 Duke is priced at 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Yamaha MT-03 is priced at 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the newly launched Aprilia Tuono 457 the costliest among all these three motorcycles. The Aprilia Tuono 457 costs 1 lakh more than the KTM 390 Duke and 45,000 more than the Yamaha MT-03.

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs KTM 390 Duke vs Yamaha MT-03: Specification

Powering the Aprilia Tuono 457 is the same 457 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that works in the Aprilia RS 457. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and churns out 46.9 bhp peak power at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of maximum torque at 6,700 rpm.

The KTM 390 Duke is powered by a 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine is capable of producing 45.37 bhp peak power at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

The Yamaha MT-03 gets power from a 321 cc inline two-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, mated to a six-speed transmission. This engine pumps out 41.42 bhp peak power at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm.

First Published Date: 18 Feb 2025, 11:27 AM IST
