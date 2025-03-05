TesseractPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Ultraviolette Tesseract Front Left View
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

ULTRAVIOLETTE Tesseract

Launch Date: 5 Mar 2025

Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Tesseract Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 72.6 kmph

Tesseract: 120.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 131.65 km

Tesseract: 211.5 km

Battery

Category Average: 3.01 kwh

Tesseract: 3.5 - 6.0 kwh

View all Tesseract Specs and Features

About Ultraviolette Tesseract

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Tesseract.
VS
Ultraviolette Tesseract
EeVe Soul
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Tap here to expand
Ultraviolette Tesseract Variants
Ultraviolette Tesseract price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
3.5 kWh₹1.2 Lakhs*
20.39 PS
120 kmph
162 kmph
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 3.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Body Graphics
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ultraviolette Tesseract Images

16 images
View All Tesseract Images

Ultraviolette Tesseract Colours

Ultraviolette Tesseract is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Sealth black
Desert sand
Sonic pink
Solar white

Ultraviolette Tesseract Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity3.5-6 kWh
Charging PointYes
Traction ControlYes
Range162-261 km
View all Tesseract specs and features

Ultraviolette Tesseract comparison with similar bikes

Ultraviolette Tesseract
EeVe Soul
Ampere Primus
Benling India Aura
Ampere Nexus
Okinawa iPraise+
Joy e-bike Mihos
Bajaj Chetak
Rowwet Eleq
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
₹1.2 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.2 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.2 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.22 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.1 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.23 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.17 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.2 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.16 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.16 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours 25 Minutes
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Range
162 kmph
Range
120 km
Range
107 km
Range
120 km
Range
136 km
Range
139 km
Range
130 km
Range
153 km
Range
100 km
Range
100 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3200 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2700 W
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2 kW
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Currently viewingTesseract vs SoulTesseract vs PrimusTesseract vs AuraTesseract vs NexusTesseract vs iPraise+Tesseract vs MihosTesseract vs ChetakTesseract vs EleqTesseract vs Wolf Plus
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Ultraviolette Bikes

View all Ultraviolette Bikes

Ultraviolette Tesseract EMI

Select Variant:
3.5 kWh
20.39 PS | 120 kmph | 162 kmph
₹ 1.2 Lakhs*
Select Variant
3.5 kWh
20.39 PS | 120 kmph | 162 kmph
₹1.2 Lakhs*
EMI ₹1939.13/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 2 Lakhs
Cars & BikesNew BikesUltraviolette BikesUltraviolette Tesseract