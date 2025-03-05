Launch Date: 5 Mar 2025
Category Average: 72.6 kmph
Tesseract: 120.0 kmph
Category Average: 131.65 km
Tesseract: 211.5 km
Category Average: 3.01 kwh
Tesseract: 3.5 - 6.0 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|3.5-6 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Range
|162-261 km
Ultraviolette Tesseract
₹1.22 Lakhs*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
₹1.23 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.16 Lakhs*
₹1.16 Lakhs*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours 25 Minutes
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Range
162 kmph
Range
120 km
Range
107 km
Range
120 km
Range
136 km
Range
139 km
Range
130 km
Range
153 km
Range
100 km
Range
100 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3200 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2700 W
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2 kW
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
