TVS Ronin Front Right Side
View all Images

TVS Ronin

Launched in Jul 2022

4.0
111 Reviews
₹1.35 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ronin Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 249.0 cc

Ronin: 225.9 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 41.03 kmpl

Ronin: 42.95 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 19.48 ps

Ronin: 20.4 ps

Speed

Category Average: 117.0 kmph

Ronin: 120.0 kmph

View all Ronin Specs and Features

About TVS Ronin

Latest Update

  • 2025 TVS Ronin: Take a look at the neo-retro two-wheeler's key highlights
  • TVS Ronin on your wishlist? Five key alternatives across segments you can consider

    • Introduction

     ...Read More
    TVS Ronin
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
    Rear Tyre View
    Front Tyre View
    Rear View
    TVS Ronin Variants
    TVS Ronin price starts at ₹ 1.35 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Ronin ...Read More
    5 Variants Available
    Base-Lightning Black₹1.35 Lakhs*
    225.9 cc
    120 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    ABS: Single Channel
    Base-Magma Red₹1.38 Lakhs*
    225.9 cc
    120 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    ABS: Single Channel
    View More
    Mid-Glacier Silver₹1.59 Lakhs*
    225 cc
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    View More
    Mid-Charcoal Ember₹1.61 Lakhs*
    225 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    View More
    Top₹1.71 Lakhs*
    225.9 cc
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    ABS: Dual Channel
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    TVS Ronin Images

    25 images
    View All Ronin Images

    TVS Ronin Colours

    TVS Ronin is available in the 10 Colours in India.

    Charcol ember
    Delta blue
    Down orange
    Galactic grey
    Glacier silver
    Lighting black
    Magma red
    Midnight blue
    Nimbus gray
    Stargaze black

    TVS Ronin Specifications and Features

    Max Power20.4 PS
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage42.95 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine225.9 cc
    Max Speed120 kmph
    View all Ronin specs and features

    TVS Ronin comparison with similar bikes

    TVS Ronin
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
    Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
    QJ Motor SRC 250
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350
    Komaki Ranger
    Ola Electric Roadster X+
    ₹1.35 Lakhs*
    ₹1.45 Lakhs*
    ₹1.43 Lakhs*
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    ₹1.5 Lakhs*
    ₹1.74 Lakhs*
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    ₹1.05 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.3
    111 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.1
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.3
    97 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    19.03 PS
    Power
    19.03 PS
    Power
    17.64 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Torque
    19.93 Nm
    Torque
    17.55 Nm
    Torque
    17.55 Nm
    Torque
    17 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    -
    Engine
    225.9 cc
    Engine
    220 cc
    Engine
    220
    Engine
    249 cc
    Engine
    349.34 cc
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    -
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Kerb Weight
    163 kg
    Kerb Weight
    163 kg
    Kerb Weight
    163 kg
    Kerb Weight
    181 kg
    Kerb Weight
    195 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    148.3 kg
    Length
    2040 mm
    Length
    2210 mm
    Length
    2210 mm
    Length
    2070 mm
    Length
    2055 mm
    Length
    2110 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2015 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Spoke Alloy Wheels
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Roadster Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    TVS Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Ahinsha automobiles LLP
    E 40 Krishna Park ,Main Devli Road New Delhi, Delhi 110062
    +91 - 7503549679
    BAJWA AUTOMOBILES
    X/1578, Satnam Road, Jheel Market, Khuranja, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9818905302
    BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
    H-60, Zero Pusta Shastri Park, Delhi 110053
    +91 - 9318436799
    BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
    B-294/1, Main Wajirabad Road, Near Khajuri Fly Over, Bhajanpura, Delhi 110053
    +91 - 9318436799
    BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
    Plot No.4 C-Block Main Karawal Nagar Road Chandu Nagar, Delhi 110094
    +91 - 9318436799
    Balaji TVS
    E2/244, Shastri Nagar, Opp Metro Pillar No 168, Central Delhi, Delhi 110052
    +91 - 9717477128
    See All TVS Dealers in Delhi

    Popular TVS Bikes

    TVS Ronin EMI

    Base-Lightning Black
    225.9 cc | 20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
    ₹ 1.35 Lakhs*
    Base-Lightning Black
    225.9 cc | 20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
    ₹1.35 Lakhs*
    Base-Magma Red
    225.9 cc | 20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
    ₹1.38 Lakhs*
    Mid-Glacier Silver
    225 cc | 20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
    ₹1.59 Lakhs*
    Mid-Charcoal Ember
    225 cc | 20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
    ₹1.61 Lakhs*
    Top
    225.9 cc | 20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
    ₹1.71 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹2458.49/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    TVS Ronin User Reviews & Ratings

    3.97
    111 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    5
    4 & above
    104
    5 rating
    2
    Write a Review
    Mileage is Impressive
    I was amazed by the mileage of this bike. It gives great fuel efficiency. Even on long trips, I didn’t need to worry about frequent refueling!By: Mohit Saxena (Feb 20, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Looks Are Stunning
    The design of the TVS Ronin is absolutely eye-catching. It has such a bold look. I often get compliments from people about how great the bike looks.By: Siya Mehta (Feb 20, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Fun to Ride
    This bike is fun to ride! Its comfortable seating makes long rides easy, and the power delivery is smooth. I just enjoy every ride on this beauty!By: Anikita Bose (Feb 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great Handling Experience
    The TVS Ronin is superb to ride! The handling is on point, and the bike feels stable even on rough roads. I love its smooth performance and control.By: Vinod Bhat (Feb 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best Budget cafe Racer Like
    The mileage is great, and it's comfortable. The weight-to-performance ratio is good, with a well-balanced height and a scrambler vibe. Overall, a very nice bikeBy: Tanishq (Feb 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Cruiser Bike with Good performance
    Good bike with great performance and the trust of TVS. It offers excellent mileage in its segment at an affordable priceBy: Sanjeev (Feb 2, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Mixed feelings
    I have mixed feelings about this bike. The design is top-notch, but the engine performance is just average. It works fine for city rides but lacks that extra punch for longer drives. It’s not bad, but it’s not great either.By: Kunchan (Jan 27, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Satisfactory overall
    The bike does what it’s supposed to do—gets you from point A to B. There’s nothing too special about it, but it’s not bad either. The performance is decent, but if you want something faster, you might want to look elsewhere.By: Anamol (Jan 27, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great Handling And Comfort
    The TVS Ronin delivers great handling and comfort, making long rides enjoyable with its smooth ride and impressive design.By: Siddharth Patil (Jan 9, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish And Powerful Ride
    The TVS Ronin offers a perfect blend of style and performance, making it an ideal choice for city and highway rides.By: Ankit Gupta (Jan 9, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

