Launched in Jul 2022
Category Average: 249.0 cc
Ronin: 225.9 cc
Category Average: 41.03 kmpl
Ronin: 42.95 kmpl
Category Average: 19.48 ps
Ronin: 20.4 ps
Category Average: 117.0 kmph
Ronin: 120.0 kmph
The TVS Ronin is a cruiser bike priced from ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and it comes with a neo-retro design. It is available with six colour options across three variants and allows for a relaxed, upright riding posture. First introduced in the Indian market in 2022, the Ronin is about to receive a 2025 update that brings dual-channel ABS and new colour options to the mid variant. The TVS Ronin is powered by a 225 cc single-cylinder engine and brings all-LED lighting with a T-shaped LED DRL on the headlamp.
The TVS Ronin is priced from ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base SS variant. The Ronin DS is priced from ₹1.56 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-spec TD variant is listed at ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). There is an additional range-topping Roning TD Special Edition model that is available at ₹1.72 lakh (ex-showroom) with a unique paint scheme and additional features.
The TVS Ronin was first launched on July 5, 2022, and it has carried the same overall design, features, and engine since its debut in the Indian market. It received a Special Edition model in October 2023 and it came with a new triple-tone Nimbus Grey colour scheme alongside features such as a USB charger, visor, and a differently designed EFI cover. The 2025 TVS Ronin was unveiled at the Hosur-based manufacturer’s MotoSoul event, held alongside the 2024 India Bike Week. It is going to be launched in January 2025 and will feature new colour schemes and dual-channel ABS.
The TVS Ronin is offered in three variants which are distinguished by the colour options. The TVS Ronin SS is the base model which comes at ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). It features single-channel ABS and single-tone colour options, which are Magma Red and Lightning Black. The Ronin DS is priced from ₹1.56 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is offered with dual-tone colour options: Delta Blue and Stargaze Black. The Ronin TD variant is offered with dual-channel ABS and is priced from ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). It further features triple-tone colour options, which are Galactic Grey and Dawn Orange
The TVS Ronin features a fully digital instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity through Bluetooth and the TVS SmartXonnect app. It comes with adjustable levers and has two distinct ABS modes, Rain and Urban. There is also a Glide Through Traffic feature that prevents the engine from stalling at low speeds. The TVS Ronin further features LED lighting all around, a side-stand engine cut-off sensor, and a silent ISG starter system.
The TVS Ronin is powered by a 225 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. This unit is capable of delivering 20.12 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of torque at 3.750 rpm. The 2025 TVS Ronin is expected to continue with the same powerplant without any mechanical changes, but further details will be confirmed as we approach the launch date.
The Ronin uses 41 mm USD forks in the front and a rear monoshock with 7-step adjustable pre-load. It rides on 17-inch nine-spoke alloys with tubeless tyres. Braking duties are taken up by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear with single-channel ABS for the SS and DS variants. Dual-channel ABS is reserved for the top-spec TD variant but will be added to the Ronin DS from 2025.
The TVS Ronin offers a real-world fuel economy of approximately 42.95 kmpl.
The TVS Ronin offers a ground clearance of 181 mm and a 160 kg kerb weight. Its seat height is accessible at 795 mm.
The TVS Ronin is pitted against neo-retro cruiser bikes such as the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Honda CB350 RS....Read MoreRead Less
|Max Power
|20.4 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|42.95 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|225.9 cc
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
TVS Ronin
₹1.35 Lakhs*
₹1.45 Lakhs*
₹1.43 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.85 Lakhs*
₹1.05 Lakhs*
User Rating
111 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
97 Reviews
User Rating
8 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
Power
20.4 PS
Power
19.03 PS
Power
19.03 PS
Power
17.64 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
-
Power
-
Torque
19.93 Nm
Torque
17.55 Nm
Torque
17.55 Nm
Torque
17 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
-
Engine
225.9 cc
Engine
220 cc
Engine
220
Engine
249 cc
Engine
349.34 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
-
Engine
-
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
148.3 kg
Length
2040 mm
Length
2210 mm
Length
2210 mm
Length
2070 mm
Length
2055 mm
Length
2110 mm
Length
-
Length
2015 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Spoke Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
