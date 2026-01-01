hamburger icon
RoninPriceMileageSpecifications
TVS Ronin Front Right View
1/9
TVS Ronin Rear Right View
2/9
TVS Ronin Engine View
3/9
TVS Ronin Headlight View
4/9
TVS Ronin Tail Light View
5/9
TVS Ronin Front Tyre View
View all Images
6/9

TVS Ronin Base Plus

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
TVS Ronin Key Specs
Engine225.9 cc
View all Ronin specs and features

Ronin Base Plus

Ronin Base Plus Prices

The Ronin Base Plus, is listed at ₹1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ronin Base Plus Mileage

All variants of the Ronin offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ronin Base Plus Colours

The Ronin Base Plus is available in 10 colour options: Stargaze Black, Nimbus Gray, Midnight Blue, Magma Red, Lighting Black, Glacier Silver, Galactic Grey, Down Orange, Delta Blue, Charcol Ember.

Ronin Base Plus Engine and Transmission

The Ronin Base Plus is powered by a 225.9 cc engine.

Ronin Base Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ronin's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street priced ₹1.3 Lakhs or the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 priced ₹1.37 Lakhs.

Ronin Base Plus Specs & Features

The Ronin Base Plus has Low Battery Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Immobilizer, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Idle Stop/Start, Kill Switch, Distance To Empty and Rear Footpegs.

TVS Ronin Base Plus Price

Ronin Base Plus

₹1.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,42,490
RTO
11,399
Insurance
11,086
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,64,975
EMI@3,546/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TVS Ronin Base Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14 L
Length
2040 mm
Ground Clearance
181 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg
Height
1170 mm
Width
805 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
120 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
66 mm
Max Torque
19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
225.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Clutch
Assist & Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
66 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Black, 41 mm USD
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Immobilizer
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Idle Stop/Start
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Distance To Empty
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Riding Modes
Rain,Urban
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Pillion Seat
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
TVS Ronin Base Plus EMI
EMI3,191 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,48,477
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,48,477
Interest Amount
43,004
Payable Amount
1,91,481

TVS Ronin other Variants

Ronin Base-Lightning Black

₹1.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,30,290
RTO
10,423
Insurance
10,881
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,51,594
EMI@3,258/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ronin Base-Magma Red

₹1.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,31,990
RTO
10,559
Insurance
10,910
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,53,459
EMI@3,298/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ronin Agonda Edition

₹1.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,33,790
RTO
10,703
Insurance
10,940
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,55,433
EMI@3,341/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ronin Mid-Glacier Silver

₹1.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,51,540
RTO
12,123
Insurance
11,238
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,74,901
EMI@3,759/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ronin Mid-Charcoal Ember

₹1.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,51,540
RTO
12,123
Insurance
11,238
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,74,901
EMI@3,759/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ronin Top

₹1.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,63,640
RTO
13,091
Insurance
11,442
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,88,173
EMI@4,045/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS Ronin Alternatives

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.3 Lakhs
RoninvsAvenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 Lakhs
RoninvsAvenger Cruise 220
QJ Motor SRC 250

QJ Motor SRC 250

1.49 Lakhs Onwards
RoninvsSRC 250
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.38 - 1.7 Lakhs
+6
RoninvsHunter 350
Ola Electric Roadster

Ola Electric Roadster

1.05 - 1.4 Lakhs
RoninvsRoadster
Ola Electric Roadster X+

Ola Electric Roadster X+

1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
RoninvsRoadster X+

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.3 Lakhs
Avenger 220 Street Price in Delhi
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 Lakhs
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 250

Benelli Leoncino 250

2.7 - 2.9 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 Lakhs
R 12 Price in Delhi
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 Lakhs
R 12 nine T Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Cruiser Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  TVS Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

BGauss C12 MaxR

BGauss C12 MaxR

1.6 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440

2.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Simple Energy Wave

Simple Energy Wave

1.1 - 1.9 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Ather Energy Konarc

Ather Energy Konarc

1.02 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha YZF-R2

Yamaha YZF-R2

2.31 - 2.53 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

1.15 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda CBR500R

Honda CBR500R

4.99 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers