TVS Ronin Front Right Side
1/17
TVS Ronin Right Side
2/17
TVS Ronin Left Side View
3/17
TVS Ronin Rear View
4/17
TVS Ronin Engine
5/17
TVS Ronin Front Break View
6/17

TVS Ronin Top

1.84 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Ronin Key Specs
Engine225.9 cc
Ronin Top Prices

The Ronin Top, is listed at ₹1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ronin Top Mileage

All variants of the Ronin offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ronin Top Colours

The Ronin Top is available in 10 colour options: Stargaze Black, Nimbus Gray, Midnight Blue, Magma Red, Lighting Black, Glacier Silver, Galactic Grey, Down Orange, Delta Blue, Charcol Ember.

Ronin Top Engine and Transmission

The Ronin Top is powered by a 225.9 cc engine.

Ronin Top vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ronin's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 priced ₹1.37 Lakhs or the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street priced ₹1.43 Lakhs.

Ronin Top Specs & Features

The Ronin Top has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

TVS Ronin Top Price

Ronin Top

₹1.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,60,140
RTO
12,811
Insurance
11,383
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,84,334
EMI@3,962/mo
TVS Ronin Top Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14 L
Length
2040 mm
Ground Clearance
181 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm
Height
1170 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
805 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke Alloy Wheels
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
120 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
66 mm
Max Torque
19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
225.9 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Clutch
Assist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
66 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Mono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
41 mm USD

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
ABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Adjustable Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Custom Window Notification, Estimated Time Of Arrival, Voice Assist, Digital Cluster With SmartXonnect, Side-Stand Indication
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
TVS Ronin Top EMI
EMI3,566 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,65,900
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,65,900
Interest Amount
48,050
Payable Amount
2,13,950

TVS Ronin other Variants

Ronin Base-Lightning Black

₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,690
RTO
10,055
Insurance
10,804
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,46,549
EMI@3,150/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ronin Base-Magma Red

₹1.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,990
RTO
10,239
Insurance
10,842
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,49,071
EMI@3,204/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ronin Agonda Edition

₹1.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,30,990
RTO
10,479
Insurance
10,893
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,52,362
EMI@3,275/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ronin Mid-Glacier Silver

₹1.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,48,040
RTO
11,843
Insurance
11,179
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,71,062
EMI@3,677/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ronin Mid-Charcoal Ember

₹1.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,340
RTO
11,947
Insurance
11,201
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,72,488
EMI@3,707/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

view all specs and features

