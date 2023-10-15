TVS NTORQ 125 on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 88,210. The on road price for TVS NTORQ 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 98,950 in Chandigarh. The lowest price model is TVS NTORQ 125 on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 88,210. The on road price for TVS NTORQ 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 98,950 in Chandigarh. The lowest price model is TVS NTORQ 125 Drum and the most priced model is TVS NTORQ 125 Super Squad Edition. Visit your nearest TVS NTORQ 125 dealers and showrooms in Chandigarh for best offers. TVS NTORQ 125 on road price breakup in Chandigarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS NTORQ 125 Drum ₹ 88,210 TVS NTORQ 125 Disc ₹ 92,420 TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition ₹ 96,260 TVS NTORQ 125 Super Squad Edition ₹ 98,950