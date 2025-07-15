The on-road price of Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in New Delhi is Rs. 3.41 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in New Delhi amount to Rs. 25,032, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in New Delhi is Rs. 6,919.
The insurance charges for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in New Delhi are Rs. 22,063, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.