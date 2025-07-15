hamburger icon
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC On Road Price in New Delhi

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Front Left View
3.26 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
New Delhi
Scrambler 400 XC Price in

New Delhi
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 3.41 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Triumph Scrambler 400 XC dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Triumph Scrambler 400 XC on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is mainly compared to KTM 390 Adventure X which starts at Rs. 2.91 Lakhs in New Delhi, KTM 390 Enduro R which starts at Rs. 3.39 Lakhs in New Delhi and TVS RTX 300 starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in New Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD ₹ 3.41 Lakhs

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Variant Wise Price List in

New Delhi
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Scrambler 400 XC STD

₹3.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
398 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,94,147
RTO
25,032
Insurance
22,063
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
3,41,242
EMI@7,335/mo
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC FAQs

The on-road price of Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in New Delhi is Rs. 3.41 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in New Delhi amount to Rs. 25,032, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in New Delhi is Rs. 6,919.
The insurance charges for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in New Delhi are Rs. 22,063, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

