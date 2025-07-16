What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Vidisha? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Vidisha is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Vidisha? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Vidisha amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Vidisha? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Vidisha is Rs. 38,295.