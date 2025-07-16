What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Tuticorin? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Tuticorin is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Tuticorin? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Tuticorin amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Tuticorin? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Tuticorin is Rs. 38,295.