What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Tiruvannamalai? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Tiruvannamalai is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Tiruvannamalai? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Tiruvannamalai amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Tiruvannamalai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Tiruvannamalai is Rs. 38,295.