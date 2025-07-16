What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Tirur? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Tirur is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Tirur? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Tirur amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Tirur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Tirur is Rs. 38,295.