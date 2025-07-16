What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Thrissur? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Thrissur is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Thrissur? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Thrissur amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Thrissur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Thrissur is Rs. 38,295.