What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Tamluk? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Tamluk is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Tamluk? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Tamluk amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Tamluk? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Tamluk is Rs. 38,295.