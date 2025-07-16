What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Moga? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Moga is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Moga? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Moga amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Moga? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Moga is Rs. 38,295.