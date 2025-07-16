What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Godhra? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Godhra is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Godhra? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Godhra amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Godhra? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Godhra is Rs. 38,295.