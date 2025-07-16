What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Coorg? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Coorg is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Coorg? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Coorg amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Coorg? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Coorg is Rs. 38,295.