What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Chandigarh? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Chandigarh is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Chandigarh? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Chandigarh amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Chandigarh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Chandigarh is Rs. 38,295.