What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Bhubaneswar? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Bhubaneswar is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Bhubaneswar? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Bhubaneswar amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Bhubaneswar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Bhubaneswar is Rs. 38,295.