Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Mhow starts from Rs. 1.41 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Mhow starts from Rs. 1.41 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Mhow for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Mhow includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.41 Lakhs