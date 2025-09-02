Suzuki India sales surge 9% in August

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday announced a nine per cent rise in the company's total sales to 113,936 units in August 2025. With this, the Japanese two-wheeler major posted a nine per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in wholesale numbers compared to the same month last year. The company had sold 104,800 units of two-wheelers in August 2024, the auto manufacturer said in an official statement.

The abovementioned sales numbers included both domestic wholesale figures as well as export numbers. In August this year, the auto company claims to have sold 91,629 units in the Indian domestic market. With this, SMIPL registered a five per cent YoY growth in domestic wholesale numbers as compared to the same month a year ago. In August last year, Suzuki sold 87,480 units of two-wheelers in India.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Suzuki Katana 999 cc 999 cc 23 kmpl 23 kmpl ₹ 13.61 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Suzuki Burgman Street Electric ₹ 1.05 - 1.20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Suzuki RM Z250 249.0 cc 249.0 cc 30.0 kmpl 30.0 kmpl ₹ 7.10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE 776 cc 776 cc 22.7 kmpl 22.7 kmpl ₹ 10.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Suzuki Avenis 124 cc 124 cc 55 kmpl 55 kmpl ₹91,400 Compare View Offers UPCOMING Suzuki Intruder 250 249.0 cc 249.0 cc 38.5 kmpl 38.5 kmpl ₹ 1.70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

While domestic wholesales of the company grew by a single digit, export numbers of SMIPL also recorded a double-digit growth. The tw-wheeler marque registered a 29 per cent growth in export figures last month, when it shipped 22,307 units to overseas markets, up from 17,320 units exported in August 2024, claimed the auto OEM.

Suzuki is expecting to continue this growth momentum in the coming months, on the back of the festive season, which is traditionally one of the most prosperous times in India when all the automakers, across segments, register a sales surge. Speaking about the sales performance in August 2025 and sales expectations for the coming months, SMIPL Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Deepak Mutreja, said that the growth in August sales has given the company momentum that will carry into the festive season.

Meanwhile, Suzuki has issued a recall for its Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles in India, which has impacted more than 5,000 units of these models. The recall for Suzuki Gixxer 250 motorcycles is attributed to a faulty rear brake assembly.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: