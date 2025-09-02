HT Auto
HT Auto
Hide Google Preferred Source Ribbon Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki Gixxer Range Motorcycles Help The Company Post 9% Sales Surge In August

Suzuki India sales surge 9% in August

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Sept 2025, 08:44 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Suzuki has registered growth in both domestic sales and export segments in August 2025.

Suzuki
Suzuki has registered growth in both domestic sales and export segments in August 2025.
Suzuki
Suzuki has registered growth in both domestic sales and export segments in August 2025.
View Personalised Offers on
Suzuki Katana arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday announced a nine per cent rise in the company's total sales to 113,936 units in August 2025. With this, the Japanese two-wheeler major posted a nine per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in wholesale numbers compared to the same month last year. The company had sold 104,800 units of two-wheelers in August 2024, the auto manufacturer said in an official statement.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The abovementioned sales numbers included both domestic wholesale figures as well as export numbers. In August this year, the auto company claims to have sold 91,629 units in the Indian domestic market. With this, SMIPL registered a five per cent YoY growth in domestic wholesale numbers as compared to the same month a year ago. In August last year, Suzuki sold 87,480 units of two-wheelers in India.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Suzuki Katana (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Katana
Engine Icon999 cc Mileage Icon23 kmpl
₹ 13.61 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Suzuki Burgman Street Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Burgman Street Electric
₹ 1.05 - 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Suzuki Rm Z250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki RM Z250
Engine Icon249.0 cc Mileage Icon30.0 kmpl
₹ 7.10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Suzuki V-strom 800 De (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Engine Icon776 cc Mileage Icon22.7 kmpl
₹ 10.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Suzuki Avenis (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Avenis
Engine Icon124 cc Mileage Icon55 kmpl
₹91,400
Compare
View Offers
Suzuki Intruder 250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Intruder 250
Engine Icon249.0 cc Mileage Icon38.5 kmpl
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

While domestic wholesales of the company grew by a single digit, export numbers of SMIPL also recorded a double-digit growth. The tw-wheeler marque registered a 29 per cent growth in export figures last month, when it shipped 22,307 units to overseas markets, up from 17,320 units exported in August 2024, claimed the auto OEM.

Suzuki is expecting to continue this growth momentum in the coming months, on the back of the festive season, which is traditionally one of the most prosperous times in India when all the automakers, across segments, register a sales surge. Speaking about the sales performance in August 2025 and sales expectations for the coming months, SMIPL Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Deepak Mutreja, said that the growth in August sales has given the company momentum that will carry into the festive season.

Meanwhile, Suzuki has issued a recall for its Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles in India, which has impacted more than 5,000 units of these models. The recall for Suzuki Gixxer 250 motorcycles is attributed to a faulty rear brake assembly.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 02 Sept 2025, 08:44 am IST
TAGS: Suzuki Suzuki Gixxer 250

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.