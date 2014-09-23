Introduction

Suzuki has consistently carved a niche for itself in the competitive two-wheeler market, and the 2024 Suzuki Gixxer is a testament to that dedication. This stylish and powerful motorcycle combines modern design with performance, promising both comfort and efficiency for riders. Since its launch, the Gixxer has garnered a devoted following, thanks to its striking looks and reliability.

Suzuki Gixxer Price:

The price of the Suzuki Gixxer stands at an attractive ₹1.38 lakh. The motorcycle is available in two distinct variants: the Standard Edition, priced at ₹1,37,900, and the Special Edition, which is available for ₹1,38,900. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

When was the Suzuki Gixxer launched?

The Suzuki Gixxer made its debut in India in 2020 and has since undergone various enhancements, making it a sought-after model for both new and experienced riders. The launch of the Gixxer brought a wave of excitement among motorcycle enthusiasts, eager to experience its impressive performance and modern features.

How many variants and colour options of the Suzuki Gixxer are available?

The Suzuki Gixxer is offered in two main variants, as mentioned earlier. Both variants are designed to cater to diverse customer preferences, ensuring that riders can select the version that best meets their requirements.

What features are available in the Suzuki Gixxer?

The Suzuki Gixxer is equipped with a host of features designed to enhance the riding experience. The fully-digital instrument panel provides essential information at a glance, allowing riders to stay informed while on the move. The bike boasts a full LED headlamp and tail-lamp, ensuring optimum visibility and a modern look. Additionally, with the Ride Connect Edition, riders can benefit from Bluetooth connectivity, allowing them to sync their smartphones for navigation and call functions.

What are the engine and specifications of the Suzuki Gixxer?

Beneath its sporty exterior, the Suzuki Gixxer houses a powerful engine that delivers commendable performance. The motorcycle is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor. This engine produces an impressive 26.1 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 22.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a smooth 6-speed gearbox, providing riders with seamless gear transitions and enhancing the overall riding experience.

The Gixxer features telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, contributing to improved stability and ride comfort. Safety is a priority, with the inclusion of disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. The Gixxer also comes with dual-channel ABS as standard, providing added security and control during braking.

What is the Suzuki Gixxer’s mileage?

Fuel efficiency is a critical factor for many motorcycle riders, and the Suzuki Gixxer does not disappoint. The motorcycle achieves a mileage of approximately 42 to 45 kmpl, depending on riding conditions and styles. This efficiency allows riders to enjoy longer journeys without frequent fuel stops, making it ideal for daily commutes and longer excursions.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Suzuki Gixxer?

In terms of dimensions, the Suzuki Gixxer is designed with user comfort and practicality in mind. The motorcycle offers a ground clearance of 165 mm, which aids in tackling uneven surfaces and potholes commonly found on urban roads. The kerb weight of the Gixxer is approximately 156 kg, allowing for confident handling and agility while navigating through varying terrains. The seat height is set at 795 mm, making it accessible for most riders without compromising the sporty design. This height strikes a perfect balance between comfort and control, ensuring a relaxed riding posture.

What does the Suzuki Gixxer rival in its segment?

In the highly competitive motorcycle market, the Suzuki Gixxer faces competition from various brands and models. Notable rivals include the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, TVS Apache RTR 200, and Yamaha FZ25.