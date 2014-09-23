GixxerPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINewsVideos
Suzuki Gixxer Front Left View
View all Images

SUZUKI Gixxer

₹1.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Gixxer Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 163.2 cc

Gixxer: 150.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 48.01 kmpl

Gixxer: 45.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 15.13 ps

Gixxer: 13.6 ps

Speed

Category Average: 116.0 kmph

Gixxer: 115.0 kmph

About Suzuki Gixxer

Latest Update

  • All-new Hero Xtreme 250R vs 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price, specs and features compared
  • Suzuki Gixxer Series & V-Strom SX updated to OBD-2B compliance norms for 2025

    • Introduction

    Suzuki Gixxer Variants
    Suzuki Gixxer price starts at ₹ 1.38 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    Gixxer Ride Connect Edition₹1.38 Lakhs*
    155 cc
    115 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 3Ah
    ABS
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Suzuki Gixxer Images

    15 images
    Suzuki Gixxer Colours

    Suzuki Gixxer is available in the 3 Colours in India.

    Glass sparkle black
    Metallic teiton blue
    Pearl blange orange

    Suzuki Gixxer Specifications and Features

    Max Power13.6 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Mileage45 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine150 cc
    Max Speed115 kmph
    Suzuki Gixxer comparison with similar bikes

    Suzuki Gixxer
    Suzuki Gixxer SF
    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid
    Bajaj Pulsar N150
    Bajaj Pulsar P150
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
    Bajaj Pulsar N160
    Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
    Honda Hornet 2.0
    ₹1.38 Lakhs*
    ₹1.47 Lakhs*
    ₹1.45 Lakhs*
    ₹1.25 Lakhs*
    ₹1.17 Lakhs*
    ₹1.37 Lakhs*
    ₹1.39 Lakhs*
    ₹1.22 Lakhs*
    ₹1.42 Lakhs*
    ₹1.43 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    User Rating
    User Rating
    5.0
    2 Reviews
    4.9
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    User Rating
    4.4
    2 Reviews
    4.6
    3 Reviews
    4.6
    9 Reviews
    4.2
    4 Reviews
    4.4
    19 Reviews
    13.6 PS
    13.6 PS
    12.4 PS
    14.5 PS
    14.5 PS
    12.4 PS
    16.9 PS
    16 PS
    20.4 PS
    -
    13.8 Nm
    13.8 Nm
    13.3 Nm
    13.5 Nm
    13.5 Nm
    13.3 Nm
    14.6 Nm
    14.65 Nm
    18.55 Nm
    15.7 Nm
    155 cc
    150 cc
    149 cc
    149.68 cc
    149.68 cc
    149 cc
    163.2 cc
    164.82 cc
    220 cc
    184.40 cc
    141 kg
    148 kg
    138 kg
    145 kg
    140 kg
    139 kg
    146 kg
    152 kg
    160 kg
    -
    2020 mm
    2025 mm
    2000 mm
    -
    -
    2020 mm
    2029 mm
    -
    2035 mm
    -
    Disc
    Disc
    Disc
    Disc
    Disc
    Disc
    Disc
    Disc
    Disc
    Disc
    Disc
    Disc
    Disc
    Drum
    Disc
    Disc
    Disc
    Disc
    Disc
    Disc
    Alloy
    Alloy
    Alloy
    Alloy
    Alloy
    Alloy
    Alloy
    Alloy
    Alloy
    Alloy
    Sports Bikes
    Sports Bikes
    Sports Bikes
    Sports Bikes
    Sports Bikes
    Sports Bikes
    Sports Bikes
    Sports Bikes
    Sports Bikes
    Sports Bikes
    Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    RDB Suzuki, Khanpur
    Khasra No. 564, A-6,Devli Road,Khanpur Extension,Khanpur Village,Delhi 110062
    +91 - 9311646512
    Dharam Suzuki - Paschim Vihar, Paschim Vihar
    Plot No-4, Near Udyog Nagar Metro Station,Inder Enclave,Delhi 110063
    +91 - 9513304924
    Umang Suzuki, Pitampura
    B-300, Saraswati Vihar,Delhi 110034
    +91 - 9278790000
    Dream Suzuki - Patel Nagar, West Patel Nagar
    44197, Delhi 110008
    +91 - 9999589671
    Rohini Suzuki, Rohini
    Parvg Sales Pvt. Ltd. Plot No. 137, Pocket H-34,Sector-3,(Near Vishram Chowk),Delhi 110085
    +91 - 8447184342
    Shrishakti Suzuki - Swasthya Vihar, Swasthya Vihar
    4, Shankar Vihar,Vikas Marg,Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9873771010
    Suzuki Gixxer Videos

    Suzuki Gixxer vs Yamaha FZ-S V2.0 comparison
    23 Sept 2014

    Suzuki Gixxer EMI

    Select Variant:
    Ride Connect Edition
    13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm | 115 kmph | 540 km
    ₹ 1.38 Lakhs*
    Ride Connect Edition
    13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm | 115 kmph | 540 km
    ₹1.38 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹2382.54/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
