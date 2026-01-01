hamburger icon
Suzuki Gixxer Front Left View
1/15
Suzuki Gixxer Front Right View
2/15
Suzuki Gixxer Front View
3/15
Suzuki Gixxer Left View
4/15
Suzuki Gixxer Rear Left View
5/15
Suzuki Gixxer Rear Right View
6/15

Suzuki Gixxer STD

1.52 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Suzuki Gixxer Key Specs
Engine155 cc
Gixxer STD

Gixxer STD Prices

The Gixxer STD, is listed at ₹1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Gixxer STD Mileage

All variants of the Gixxer offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Gixxer STD Colours

The Gixxer STD is available in 3 colour options: Pearl Blange Orange, Metallic Teiton Blue, Glass Sparkle Black.

Gixxer STD Engine and Transmission

The Gixxer STD is powered by a 155 cc engine.

Gixxer STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Gixxer's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 priced ₹1.2 Lakhs or the Yamaha FZ-X priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.3 Lakhs.

Gixxer STD Specs & Features

The Gixxer STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Suzuki Gixxer STD Price

Gixxer STD

₹1.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,26,421
RTO
12,913
Insurance
13,041
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,52,375
EMI@3,275/mo
Suzuki Gixxer STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
2020 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Height
1035 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Suzuki Ride Connect
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Suzuki Gixxer STD EMI
EMI2,948 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,37,137
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,37,137
Interest Amount
39,720
Payable Amount
1,76,857

Suzuki Gixxer other Variants

Gixxer Special Edition

₹1.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,26,881
RTO
11,393
Insurance
12,601
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,50,875
EMI@3,243/mo
Suzuki Gixxer Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GixxervsPulsar NS160
Yamaha FZ-X

Yamaha FZ-X

1.2 - 1.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GixxervsFZ-X
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

1.27 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GixxervsPulsar 220 F
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

1.3 - 1.34 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GixxervsXtreme 160R 4V
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.32 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GixxervsPulsar NS200

