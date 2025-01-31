HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front Left Side
View all Images

ROYAL ENFIELD Classic 350

Launched in Sept 2024

4.1
26 Reviews
₹1.93 - 2.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Classic 350 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 334.0 cc

Classic 350: 349.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 37.37 kmpl

Classic 350: 41.55 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 23.93 ps

Classic 350: 20.21 ps

Speed

Category Average: 124.0 kmph

Classic 350: 120.0 kmph

View all Classic 350 Specs and Features

About Royal Enfield Classic 350

Latest Update

  • Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa Perak: Specs, features and price compared. Check details
  • Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Which bobber is right for you

    • Introduction

     ...Read More
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Royal Enfield Meteor 350
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Variants
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 price starts at ₹ 1.93 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal ...Read More
    7 Variants Available
    Redditch₹1.93 Lakhs*
    349.34 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    ABS: Single Channel
    View More
    Halcyon₹1.96 Lakhs*
    349.34 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    ABS: Single Channel
    View More
    Heritage₹2 Lakhs*
    349 cc
    Clock
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 8 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    View More
    Heritage Premium₹2.04 Lakhs*
    349 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 8 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    ABS: Dual Channel
    View More
    Signals₹2.16 Lakhs*
    349 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 8 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    ABS: Dual Channel
    View More
    Dark₹2.25 Lakhs*
    349 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 8 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    ABS: Dual Channel
    View More
    Chrome₹2.3 Lakhs*
    349 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 8 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    ABS: Dual Channel
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Images

    19 images
    View All Classic 350 Images

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Colours

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Stealth black
    Medallion bronze
    Madras red
    Jodhpur blue
    Gun grey
    Emerald
    Commando sand

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Specifications and Features

    Max Power20.21 PS
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage41.55 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine349 cc
    Max Speed120 kmph
    View all Classic 350 specs and features

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 comparison with similar bikes

    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Royal Enfield Meteor 350
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
    QJ Motor SRC 500
    Jawa 350
    Honda CB350
    Jawa 42
    Jawa Perak
    Honda Hness CB350
    ₹1.93 Lakhs*
    ₹2.06 Lakhs*
    ₹1.74 Lakhs*
    ₹2.35 Lakhs*
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    ₹2.1 Lakhs*
    ₹1.73 Lakhs*
    ₹2.13 Lakhs*
    ₹2.1 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.5
    26 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    35 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    Power
    20.21 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    20.48 PS
    Power
    25.85 PS
    Power
    22.5 PS
    Power
    21.07 PS
    Power
    27.32 PS
    Power
    39. 9 PS
    Power
    21.07 PS
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    36 Nm
    Torque
    28.2 Nm
    Torque
    29.4 Nm
    Torque
    26.84 Nm
    Torque
    30 Nm
    Torque
    30 Nm
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    480 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Engine
    348.36 cc
    Engine
    294.72 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Engine
    348.36 cc
    Kerb Weight
    195 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    195 kg
    Kerb Weight
    197 kg
    Kerb Weight
    205 kg
    Kerb Weight
    194 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    184 kg
    Kerb Weight
    175 kg
    Kerb Weight
    181 kg
    Length
    2145 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2110 mm
    Length
    2130 mm
    Length
    2170 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    2163 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Cruiser
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Royal Enfield Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    BNT MOTORS
    No B1/A15, Mohan Cooperative, New Delhi, Delhi 110042
    +91 - 9205699441
    Dua Auto
    A-12 Rajapuri, Opposite Sector 5 Dwarka, Uttam Naga., Delhi 110015
    +91 - 8291358641
    Kays Autos
    A - 6, Mahipalpur Extension, Main Vasant Kunj Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110009
    +91 - 9810433555
    Kinematics Marketing Co
    A-8, Gujranwala Town Part 1 G.T. Karnal Road., Delhi 110005
    LAMBA ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED
    Karol Bagh , Shop No 1234/4 , Pyare Lal Road, Naiwala, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 9956134841
    Lamba Enterprises Pvt Ltd.
    D/E 35, Rama Road Industrial Area, Najafgarh Road., Delhi 110018
    +91 - 9956134841
    See All Royal Enfield Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Redditch
    349.34 cc | 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
    ₹ 1.93 Lakhs*
    Redditch
    349.34 cc | 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
    ₹1.93 Lakhs*
    Halcyon
    349.34 cc | 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
    ₹1.96 Lakhs*
    Heritage
    20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm | 455 km
    ₹2 Lakhs*
    Heritage Premium
    20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm | 455 km
    ₹2.04 Lakhs*
    Signals
    20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm | 455 km
    ₹2.16 Lakhs*
    Dark
    20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm | 455 km
    ₹2.25 Lakhs*
    Chrome
    20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm | 455 km
    ₹2.3 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹3452.16/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.08
    26 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    24
    5 rating
    2
    Pride of Ownership
    Proud to own a Classic 350! It’s more than just a bike; it’s an experience. The looks, the ride, everything feels top-class.By: Vedant (Jan 31, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great Bike for Mountains
    Took the Classic 350 up to the mountains, and it handled perfectly. The power and control are great on steep roads. Perfect for adventure lovers.By: Rudra (Jan 31, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Ideal for Bullet Lovers
    If you love Bullets, Classic 350 is your best choice. It’s got the same charm and even better performance. This bike is made for Enfield lovers.By: Omkar Joshi (Jan 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best Choice for Touring
    For touring, this bike is amazing! Classic 350 handles long trips very well, even on rough roads. Royal Enfield really knows what riders want.By: Siddharth Thakur (Jan 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Feels Premium
    Riding this bike feels like luxury. Classic 350 has that premium feel with a smooth and powerful ride. Royal Enfield really nailed it.By: Amrit Kaur (Jan 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great All Rounder
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 is an all-rounder. Be it looks, comfort, or performance, it checks all boxes. Very happy with this bike!By: Pranav Deshmukh (Jan 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Love the Thump
    That signature Enfield thump! Nothing like it. Classic 350 gives that classic thumping sound which adds to the whole experience. Enfield has kept its iconic touch alive.By: Atul Saini (Jan 3, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect Daily Ride
    Classic 350 isn’t just for special rides, it’s perfect for daily use too! Easy to handle, smooth, and comfortable. Makes every commute enjoyable!By: Navneet Kaur (Jan 3, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Strong Build Feels Secure
    The Classic 350 feels solid and safe. You can feel the quality of the build, very durable and reliable. Good for both short and long trips.By: Simranjit Gill (Jan 3, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stable on High Speeds
    Even at high speeds, Classic 350 is super stable. The bike doesn’t wobble, feels very secure on highways. Best bike I’ve ridden for stability!By: Vikas Dubey (Jan 3, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Explore Other Options

    Cruiser Bikes
    Cruiser Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
    Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
