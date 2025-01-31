Launched in Sept 2024
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a retro cruiser priced from ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in five variants. It is the brand’s most popular model and has helped it capture a significant market share of the 350 cc motorcycle segment. The Classic 350 has been in production since 2009 and derives its design from the 1950 350 cc G2 Bullet, manufactured by the original UK-based Royal Enfield. In 2024, the Classic 350 was updated with new colour options and features to rejuvenate the brand’s competition within the 350 cc segment. Royal Enfield has additionally introduced a new bobber-styled iteration of the cruiser. Launched in November 2024, it is sold separately as the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350.
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced from ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Redditch trim which is offered with two colour options. The Halcyon trim is offered with two colour options and a price tag of ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Heritage Classic trim is priced at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Heritage Premium starts from ₹2.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The Classic 350 Signals trim is available from ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Classic 350 Dark is listed from ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The range-topping Classic Chrome is offered at ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 was launched on August 31, 2024 with five variants and seven colour options. The first generation of the Classic 350 debuted in 2009 alongside its 500 cc version. The former was powered by a 346 cc 4-stroke air-cooled single-cylinder engine and initially had a carburettor for its fuel delivery system. In 2019, Royal Enfield stopped producing the Classic 500, while bringing out new BS6 engines with dual-channel ABS for the Classic 350. The second generation of the Classic 350 was launched in 2021 and it continued without its larger capacity sibling. This model came with a design overhaul with a new 349 cc air/oil-cooled engine and electronic fuel injection. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been updated once again in 2024 and it comes with new colour options and modern features.
The updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 is offered with 11 colour schemes across seven distinct variants: Redditch, Halcyon, Heritage Classic, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark, and Classic Chrome. The Redditch is the base variant and it comes in red and grey colour schemes. The Halcyon variant is available in green and black, while the Heritage Classic is offered with Jodhpur Blue and Madras Red colour schemes. The Heritage Premium model is coloured in Medallion Bronze and the Signals variant comes with the Commando Sand option. Classic 350 Dark is offered in two colour options, Gun Grey and Stealth Black. The range-topping Classic Chrome is offered in a dual-tone Emerald colour scheme.
The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with a series of feature upgrades while maintaining its unique design and old-fashioned character. It includes LED headlamps, an LED pilot lamp, a gear position indicator on the instrument cluster, and a Type C USB charging connector. In addition, the premium variants—the Classic Chrome and Dark series—will include the Tripper pod as standard, as well as adjustable levers and LED turn signals.
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by a 349 cc air/oil-cooled 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that is linked to a five-speed gearbox and a wet, multi-plate clutch. This unit is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The Classic 350 is built around a twin downtube spine frame with 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin tube emulsion shocks at the rear with adjustable pre-load. It rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels with alloy rims and tube-type tyres. A set of 10-spoke alloy wheels is offered with the Classic Dark variant. Braking duties are taken care of by ByBre calipers and a 300 mm front disc and a 270 mm rear disc. Both single-channel and dual-channel ABS is available, depending on the variant chosen.
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 gives out an overall mileage of approximately 41.55 kmpl but real world figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The new Classic 350 comes with a ground clearance of 170 mm and a 195 kg kerb weight with 90 per cent fuel and oil. The seat height stays at 805 mm.
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is positioned as a retro cruiser bike in the 350 cc segment and is pitted against the likes of the Jawa 350 and the Honda CB350.
