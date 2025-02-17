Ola Electric Roadster X on road price in Panipat starts from Rs. 82,600.
The on road price for Ola Electric Roadster X top variant goes up to Rs. 1.04 Lakhs in Panipat.
The lowest
The lowest price model is Ola Electric Roadster X 2.5 kWh and the most priced model is Ola Electric Roadster X 4.5 kWh.
Visit your nearest
Ola Electric Roadster X dealers and showrooms in Panipat for best offers.
Ola Electric Roadster X on road price breakup in Panipat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
Variants On-Road Price Ola Electric Roadster X 2.5 kWh ₹ 82,600 Ola Electric Roadster X 3.5 kWh ₹ 92,780 Ola Electric Roadster X 4.5 kWh ₹ 1.04 Lakhs
