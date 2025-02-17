hamburger icon
Ola Electric Roadster X On Road Price in Bhopal

Ola Electric Roadster X Front Left View
Ola Electric Roadster X Front Right View
Ola Electric Roadster X Left View
Ola Electric Roadster X Rear Left View
Ola Electric Roadster X Rear Right View
Ola Electric Roadster X Rear View
74,999 - 95,999*
*On-Road Price
Bhopal
Roadster X Price in Bhopal

Ola Electric Roadster X on road price in Bhopal starts from Rs. 82,600. The on road price for Ola Electric Roadster X top variant goes up to Rs. 1.04 Lakhs in Bhopal. The lowest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ola Electric Roadster X 2.5 kWh₹ 82,600
Ola Electric Roadster X 3.5 kWh₹ 92,780
Ola Electric Roadster X 4.5 kWh₹ 1.04 Lakhs
...Read More

Ola Electric Roadster X Variant Wise Price List in Bhopal

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
2.5 kWh

₹ 82,597*On-Road Price
2.5 KWh
105 Kmph
140 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,999
Insurance
7,598
82,597
3.5 kWh

₹ 92,776*On-Road Price
3.5 KWh
118 Kmph
196 Km
4.5 kWh

₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
4.5 KWh
118 Kmph
252 Km
Ola Electric Roadster X Alternatives

Ola Electric Roadster

Ola Electric Roadster

1.05 - 1.4 Lakhs
Roadster Price in Bhopal

Popular Ola Electric Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Ola Electric Roadster X News

While the Ola Roadster X starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,000, the Honda Shine 125 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,493
Ola Roadster X vs Honda Shine 125: EV or ICE? Which way suits you
17 Feb 2025
Ola Roadster X+ aims to become a viable pure electric alternative against some of the popular 350 cc internal combustion engine-powered motorcycles.
Ola Roadster X+ aims to be an EV alternative for even 350 cc motorcycles among others. What else are your other options?
11 Feb 2025
The Ola Roadster X+ gets disc brakes at the front but there is only a drum brake available on the rear wheel.
Ola Roadster X+ launched in India in two variants. Which one offers the most value for money
11 Feb 2025
Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+ electric motorcycles are slated to reach consumers starting in mid-March 2025.
Ola Electric Roadster X gambles into nascent world of India's e bikes
10 Feb 2025
The Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle is the first electric bike from Ola Electric, available in three different variants.
Ola Roadster X launched in India, available in three variants. Which one fits your bill
9 Feb 2025
 Ola Electric Roadster X News

Videos

The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.
Ola Roadster, Roadster X electric motorcycles launched: Price, range, battery explained
10 Feb 2025
Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
28 Dec 2022
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
15 Nov 2021
Ola Electric Roadster X FAQs

The on-road price of Ola Electric Roadster X 4.5 kWh in Bhopal is Rs. 1.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ola Electric Roadster X in Bhopal is Rs. 1,675.
The insurance charges for Ola Electric Roadster X 4.5 kWh in Bhopal are Rs. 7,955, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

