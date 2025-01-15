HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ola Electric Gig Front Left View
View all Images

OLA ELECTRIC Gig

Launched in Nov 2024

₹39,999 - 49,999**Ex-showroom price
Gig Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 29.82 kmph

Gig: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 72.91 km

Gig: 112.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.36 hrs

Gig: 5.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.57 kwh

Gig: 1.5 - 3.0 kwh

Ola Electric Gig
Ola Electric Gig Variants
Ola Electric Gig price starts at ₹ 39,999 and goes up to ₹ 49,999 (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric Gig ...Read More
2 Variants Available
STD₹39,999*
25 kmph
112 km
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Plus₹49,999*
0.25 kW
45 kmph
157 km
Battery Capacity: 3 kWh
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ola Electric Gig Images

8 images
Ola Electric Gig Colours

Ola Electric Gig is available in the 1 Colour in India.

White

Ola Electric Gig Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.5-3 kWh
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range112 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time5 Hours
Ola Electric Gig comparison with similar bikes

Ola Electric Gig
EMotorad T-Rex
Avon E Mate 306
Avon E Scoot
Evolet Pony
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA
YUKIE Yuvee
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)
Raftaar Electrica
Tunwal Sport 63
Komaki Xone
₹39,999*
₹44,999*
₹45,000*
₹45,000*
₹39,499*
₹42,924*
₹44,385*
₹42,850*
₹48,540*
₹49,990*
₹35,999*
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
8-10 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Range
157 km
Range
35 km
Range
65 km
Range
65 km
Range
60-65 km
Range
60 km
Range
55-60 km
Range
65 km
Range
100 km
Range
60-65 km
Range
150 km
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
188 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingGig vs T-RexGig vs E Mate 306Gig vs E ScootGig vs PonyGig vs eSpa LAGig vs YuveeGig vs Eagle-100(4.8)Gig vs ElectricaGig vs Sport 63Gig vs Xone
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Ola Electric Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
OLA Experience Centre, Adchini
290-284, 15Th A Cross Rd, Yelahanka Satellite Town, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110017
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Dilshad Garden
#12, Netaji Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, Delhi 110095
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Gujranwala Town
K-1/6, Main Rajpuri Road, Opposite Sector 5 Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110009
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Najafgarh
D-10, Satguru Ram Singh Road, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase Ii, Mayapuri, Delhi 110043
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Bhajanpura
Khasra # 429 & 430, Jaitpur Road, Block B, Molar Band Extension, Badarpur, Delhi 110053
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Daryaganj
A-2 Block, 100 Feet Road, Virendar Nagar, Block B, Sant Nagar, Delhi 110002
+91 - 8033113311
Popular Ola Electric Bikes

Ola Electric Gig EMI

STD
25 kmph | 112 km
₹ 39,999*
STD
25 kmph | 112 km
₹39,999*
Plus
0.25 kW | 45 kmph | 157 km
₹49,999*
EMI ₹671.98/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Scooterss
Scooters Under 50000
