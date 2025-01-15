Launched in Nov 2024
Category Average: 29.82 kmph
Gig: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 72.91 km
Gig: 112.0 km
Category Average: 5.36 hrs
Gig: 5.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.57 kwh
Gig: 1.5 - 3.0 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.5-3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|112 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
Ola Electric Gig
₹39,999*
₹44,999*
₹45,000*
₹45,000*
₹39,499*
₹42,924*
₹44,385*
₹42,850*
₹48,540*
₹49,990*
₹35,999*
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
8-10 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Range
157 km
Range
35 km
Range
65 km
Range
65 km
Range
60-65 km
Range
60 km
Range
55-60 km
Range
65 km
Range
100 km
Range
60-65 km
Range
150 km
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
188 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|Gig vs T-Rex
|Gig vs E Mate 306
|Gig vs E Scoot
|Gig vs Pony
|Gig vs eSpa LA
|Gig vs Yuvee
|Gig vs Eagle-100(4.8)
|Gig vs Electrica
|Gig vs Sport 63
|Gig vs Xone
Popular Ola Electric Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price