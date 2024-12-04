Ola Electric Gig on road price in Ghaziabad starts from Rs. 43,100.
The on road price for Ola Electric Gig top variant goes up to Rs. 53,340 in Ghaziabad.
The lowest price model is
Ola Electric Gig on road price in Ghaziabad starts from Rs. 43,100.
The on road price for Ola Electric Gig top variant goes up to Rs. 53,340 in Ghaziabad.
The lowest price model is Ola Electric Gig STD and the most priced model is Ola Electric Gig Plus.
Visit your nearest
Ola Electric Gig dealers and showrooms in Ghaziabad for best offers.
Ola Electric Gig on road price breakup in Ghaziabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ola Electric Gig is mainly compared to EMotorad T-Rex which starts at Rs. 44,999 in Ghaziabad, Komaki Xone which starts at Rs. 45,000 in Ghaziabad and Avon E Scoot starting at Rs. 45,000 in Ghaziabad.
Variants On-Road Price Ola Electric Gig STD ₹ 43,100 Ola Electric Gig Plus ₹ 53,340
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price